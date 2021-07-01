Advertisement

McAuliffe highlights American Rescue Plan during campaign stop in Roanoke

Democratic candidate for Governor Terry McAuliffe highlighted the American Rescue Plan during a...
Democratic candidate for Governor Terry McAuliffe highlighted the American Rescue Plan during a visit to Roanoke Thursday afternoon.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Democratic candidate for Governor Terry McAuliffe brought his campaign to Roanoke Thursday afternoon, focusing on the federal relief that helped many small businesses survive the pandemic.

McAuliffe visited The Candy Store at Center in the Square, a business that benefited from the federal aid. And he criticized his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, for saying the American Rescue Plan was unnecessary.

“Seven million Virginians have gotten some economic benefit from the American Rescue Plan,” McAuliffe told reporters in the store. “That is probably the single most important factor. Small businesses would not be in business.”

In response, Youngkin’s campaign shared a May radio interview in which the Republican said he didn’t oppose “the COVID spending bill,” but opposed the size of the bill and Democratic priorities unrelated to COVID.

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline were also on hand Thursday afternoon, and some attempted to disrupt McAuliffe’s visit.

Before leaving Roanoke, McAuliffe served free ice cream from a truck sponsored by the Democratic National Committee. The organization said the Ice Cream Truck Tour was here to celebrate Virginians coming back together after a year of hardship and separation.

