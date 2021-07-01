New bill introduces changes to school meal debt

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Schools in Virginia will no longer be allowed to sue families over school meal debt.

Lawmakers say House Bill (HB) 2013 will require schools to adopt a policy stopping them from filing a lawsuit against parents because a student cannot pay for a meal at school.

The bill is separate from HB 703 which allows school boards to ask or receive donations to help eliminate or offset any school meal debt.

Another bill, HB 1426 provides students a full hot meal regardless of their ability to pay.

Delegate Danica Roem (D-13) introduced many of these these bills in 2020, and says it is a way to help fight childhood hunger.

“I’m really, really working hard right now, making sure that when the time your child goes to school until the time that they’ve come home, that they are fed to the maximum extent possible. So that you know a hungry child can’t learn, because they’re focused on their belly, but someone who is being taken care of someone who is being nourished, they were going to have that ability to succeed,” said Roem.

The bills says each local school board shall adopt policies that:

1. Prohibit school board employees from requiring a student who cannot pay for a meal at school or who owes a school meal debt to throw away or discard a meal after it has been served to him, do chores or other work to pay for such meals, or wear a wristband or hand stamp; and

2. Require school board employees to direct any communication relating to a school meal debt to the student’s parent. Such policy may permit such communication to be made by a letter addressed to the parent to be sent home with the student; and

3. Prohibit the school board from filing a lawsuit against a student or the student’s parent because the student cannot pay for a meal at school or owes a school meal debt.

B. Any school board may solicit and receive any donation or other funds for the purpose of eliminating or offsetting any school meal debt at any time and shall use any such funds solely for such purpose.

All of the bills have passed in the General Assembly and the governor has signed them. July 1st is the day they all go into effect.

