Rockbridge County hosts Cal Ripken Tournament

A Rockbridge pitcher winds up at the Cal Ripkin 12/60 Tournament in Lexington, Va.
A Rockbridge pitcher winds up at the Cal Ripkin 12/60 Tournament in Lexington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area Recreation Organization is hosting the Cal Ripken 12/60 state championships this weekend.

Nine teams of twelve-year olds from all across Virginia are gathering at Lexington’s Brewbaker field to decide who is the best.

The contest was canceled last year because of COVID, meaning not only more teams than usual came, but they’ve decided to invite all the teams to the regional championships.

“Normally it’s just the winner of the state tournament that gets to go on,” said Brian Smith, RARO’s Program Coordinator. “This year, because there wasn’t anything last year, we just wanted to get the kids more baseball in. So they’ve all been invited move on whether they win or lose. So it’s great for the kids.”

They have pool play today and Friday, and then an elimination tournament Saturday to determine the champion.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

