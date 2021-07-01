Advertisement

Salem Fair to remain open, with increased safety measures, in wake of shooting

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Fair continues, with increased safety measures, in the wake of a shooting Wednesday night at the fairgrounds.

Fair hours are continuing as regularly scheduled, according to fair officials: Weekdays 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. and weekends noon – 11 p.m.

If you purchased a wristband or redeemed your Megapass on opening night, the night of the shooting, you can redeem your wristband for a new one for Wednesday, July 7. You must have the June 30 wristband to redeem, even if it’s been cut.

In case you purchased a Megapass in advance and are looking for a refund, fair officials are evaluating the options and plan to have a reply after the July 4th holiday.

Fair officials say everyone will be subject to bag checks and electronic wanding at gate entry.

Children 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian with valid I.D. while on the fairgrounds.

Gates close at 10 p.m. The fairgrounds and rides close at 11.

Police have increased staff throughout the fairgrounds. Fair officials say there will be additional plain-clothes and uniformed officers on site.

