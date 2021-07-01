Salem Fair shooting witnesses share their frightening experiences

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - People are left traumatized after a shooting at the Salem Fair Wednesday--opening night.

The suspect is under 16 years old and is now facing charges including two counts of malicious wounding. He is being held at the Roanoke Detention Center. One of the victims is a teenager and the other is a man. Police say the victims do not know each other and neither one of them know the suspect. One was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released. The other remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Witnesses who heard or saw the shooting said they are shaken up.

16-year-old Anna Spence was visiting her family in Buena Vista from Florida. They were spending time together at the Salem Fair when the night took a turn for the worst.

“We were getting paper towels and then I hear a boom, and I was like, it must be a firecracker, so I turned around and there was just this person standing there with a gun. And then the guy that got shot, he fell down really fast,” Spence said.

Spence and her 7-year-old brother ducked behind the lemonade slushy stand.

“And I started having panic attacks and crying,” she said.

Spence was one of many who witnessed or heard the gunshots.

One mother, Danesha Jordan, said she was on the Rocking Tug ride with her kids when the bullets rang nearby and the ride attendant ran. They then had to jump off the boat while it was still swinging, and the mother tells us her two kids now have minor injuries. Her son has a sprained ankle and her daughter injured her toe.

“Devastating, just awful, I understand he was scared but there were other kids on there. It was unfortunate, and I’m glad no one was in huge critical condition, but that’s not how you handle things,” Jordan said.

The CEO of Deggeller Attractions, who owns the Rocking Tug and all the other fair rides, says they just received a complaint and are investigating.

