Two shot at Salem Fair on opening night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem city spokesperson confirms to WDBJ7 that shots were fired at the Salem Fair on Wednesday night.

Salem Police Officers heard shots fired on the Fairgrounds at 8:57 p.m. Officers observed a suspect with a gun, chased him and took him into custody. That male suspect is under the age of 16.

Police then found two victims. Both were taken to Carilion by Salem Fire and EMS. We’re told one victim has serious injuries and the other has non-life threatening injuries. The fairgrounds were closed shortly after the incident. The motive in the shooting is not clear.

Salem police are asking any eyewitnesses to provide anonymous information by calling 375-3083.

