Advertisement

Two shot at Salem Fair on opening night

AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem city spokesperson confirms to WDBJ7 that shots were fired at the Salem Fair on Wednesday night.

Salem Police Officers heard shots fired on the Fairgrounds at 8:57 p.m. Officers observed a suspect with a gun, chased him and took him into custody. That male suspect is under the age of 16.

Police then found two victims. Both were taken to Carilion by Salem Fire and EMS. We’re told one victim has serious injuries and the other has non-life threatening injuries. The fairgrounds were closed shortly after the incident. The motive in the shooting is not clear.

Salem police are asking any eyewitnesses to provide anonymous information by calling 375-3083.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say fire crews helped more than two dozen people get to safety after a roller coaster...
28 rescued when Virginia roller coaster stops, no injuries
Sick Blue Jay with disease that's leading wildlife officials to urge people to remove bird...
Bird illness leads to plea to take bird feeders down
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1

Latest News

Roanoke, Virginia skyline.
Roanoke looks for lasting impact from $64 million in ARPA funds
Lynchburg Police offering $5K signing bonus
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline locked themselves to a car Wednesday morning,...
Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents block access to work site in Roanoke County
She says her toddler found a sugar-coated gummy and thought it was candy. She told us she tried...
Mother works to draw awareness about ‘pot poisoning’ in children