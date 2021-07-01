Showers and strong storms likely

Heavy rain and storms through tonight

Flooding and strong winds possible

Cooler to kick off holiday weekend

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Storms have fired up Thursday afternoon ahead of a strong front. Slow-moving showers and storms may lead to localized flooding, especially along higher elevations to the west. Parts of our area east of the Blue Ridge into Central Virginia remain under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 PM. The main risk would be for damaging winds.

Rain will linger into the night before exiting to the east Friday morning. Skies will gradually clear thanks to a dry northwest wind. Temperatures will be cooler Friday with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening. (WDBJ Weather)

A cold front will bring in showers and storms Thursday and Friday. (WDBJ)

Heavy rain likely with localized flooding possible. (WDBJ7 Weather)

SATURDAY • SUNDAY

Many models suggest the cold front will push east of the area by the weekend. This will be followed by some cooler weather Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Shower and storm chances should be much lower than previous days, but a few are still possible.

Should the front slow down or stall, we may keep a better chance of showers for the holiday weekend.