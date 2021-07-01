Advertisement

Showers and strong storms likely

Rain carries into Friday with cooler weather this weekend
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • Heavy rain and storms through tonight
  • Flooding and strong winds possible
  • Cooler to kick off holiday weekend

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Storms have fired up Thursday afternoon ahead of a strong front. Slow-moving showers and storms may lead to localized flooding, especially along higher elevations to the west. Parts of our area east of the Blue Ridge into Central Virginia remain under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 PM. The main risk would be for damaging winds.

Rain will linger into the night before exiting to the east Friday morning. Skies will gradually clear thanks to a dry northwest wind. Temperatures will be cooler Friday with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening.(WDBJ Weather)
A cold front will bring in showers and storms Thursday and Friday.
A cold front will bring in showers and storms Thursday and Friday.(WDBJ)
Heavy rain likely with localized flooding possible.
Heavy rain likely with localized flooding possible.(WDBJ7 Weather)

SATURDAY • SUNDAY

Many models suggest the cold front will push east of the area by the weekend. This will be followed by some cooler weather Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Shower and storm chances should be much lower than previous days, but a few are still possible.

Should the front slow down or stall, we may keep a better chance of showers for the holiday weekend.

The front should move south of the area for the weekend with a few scattered showers Saturday.
The front should move south of the area for the weekend with a few scattered showers Saturday.(WDBJ)

