Suspect in killing at Martinsville apartment complex arrested

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police have announced an arrested in the killing of a man at an apartment complex.

Andre King, 51 of Martinsville, is charged with First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Probation Violation for the death of Charles Coleman June 27 at the Maplewood Apartments.

King was taken into custody by Martinsville Police and members of the US Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force on Dexter Street in Martinsville. He is being held at the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

Police believe the suspect and victim had been in an argument, which led to a physical fight and King shooting Coleman.

Police say although an arrest has been made, they are still interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, as the case is still under investigation. Anyone with further information about the killing is asked to call Sgt. Vaughan at 276-403-5247 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463).

