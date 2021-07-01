Advertisement

As used car prices rise, BBB offers best practices for buying

preowned car buying
preowned car buying
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Used cars are more expensive than normal these days. Recent numbers from the Better Business Bureau suggest prices were up about 12.5 percent in February compared with the same time in 2020.

The Better Business Bureau says it’s in part because new car inventory fell. That’s put a strain on supply and is driving up prices.

In western Virginia, used car sales were among the top ten most complained-about industries in 2020.

To avoid falling victim to a scam or a lemon, CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia, Julie Wheeler, BBB recommends checking the car’s history, sticking to a budget and confirming its reliability.

“Something we strongly recommend is that you have a mechanic, who isn’t involved with the dealership, inspect the car,” Wheeler said. “You know, they’ll charge you a little bit of money to do it. But, boy, if they find out that car has a serious issue that’s about to happen, they can save you a lot of heartache down the road.”

Wheeler also recommends you familiarize yourself with laws and regulations for used car sales. You can learn more in the video below and by visiting the BBB website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salem Fair Shooting
“It was a stampede of humans.” Fair-goers and vendors describe what they saw after Salem Fair shooting
AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
Two shot at Salem Fair on opening night; juvenile suspect in custody
Handcuffs graphic
Teen fair shooting suspect charged with malicious wounding
AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
Salem Fair to remain open, with increased safety measures, in wake of shooting
A Flash Flood Watch continues into early Friday morning for an increased flood potential.
Flash Flood Watch in effect through early Friday

Latest News

AMBER Alert issued for N.C. boy, could be headed to Danville
Rioseco is a felony fugitive wanted by law enforcement in the Charlotte/Mecklenburg area(s) of...
Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies searching for fugitive
Virginia’s COVID-positive rate holds steady
Legislators react as new laws take effect in Virginia.
Virginia legislators react as new laws take effect in Virginia
Members of United Auto Workers strike in Dublin, VA
Volvo Trucks, UAW reach tentative agreement