Virginia legislators react as new laws take effect in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - July 1 is a red-letter day for Virginia Democrats, and Democrats would argue - a red-letter day for all Virginians.

“Our Democratic majority promised to build a better Virginia,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn told WDBJ7 Thursday morning. “And with every single piece of legislation that will be enacted today, and that’s many, we will be delivering on that promise.”

Legalization of marijuana and the abolition of the death penalty certainly reflect a major shift in Virginia politics and policy. But other measures also promise a major impact, including more criminal justice reforms, worker protections and voting laws.

“We should make voting less cumbersome, not more difficult,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in an interview with WDBJ7 earlier this week. “Other states seem to want to make it more difficult. Virginia is a leader in voting rights.”

But on many of the laws now taking effect, Republicans see it differently.

“So the laws that Democrats rammed through this year, are going to make things so very much worse in Virginia,” said Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.).

“When all is said and done, I think it’s going to be an interesting political case, in my opinion, way too far, too fast,” added Del. Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke Co.).

And it’s an “interesting political case” that will be decided in the November election, when Virginians will indicate if they are on board with the latest changes.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.