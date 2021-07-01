Volvo Trucks, UAW reach tentative agreement

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ/Volvo Trucks Release/UAW Release) - Volvo Trucks North America has announced the company and the United Auto Workers union (UAW) have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new six-year contract that would cover about 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin.

Ratification meetings are being scheduled by the UAW.

UAW Local 2069 made a similar announcement, but says union members will remain on the picket line until there is a ratification vote on the negotiated agreement.

The vote is scheduled for Friday, July 9 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the union hall.

“UAW members and their families felt strongly about the need for financial stability gains in this contract and were willing to strike not once, but twice, to achieve those gains. The elected bargaining team of the UAW Volvo Truck Council worked very hard to achieve these significant gains and they could not have achieved them without the solidarity of Local 2069 members.,” said the UAW President and Director of the UAW Heavy Truck Department, Ray Curry. “This contract reflects significant gains from the prior two tentative agreements.

“Our members stood up for more substantial gains, and those were achieved,” said Mitchell Smith, director of UAW Region 8. “The process of solidarity and member involvement in this contract has resulted in significant gains for all UAW members at Volvo Truck. I’m so proud of our members and their families for standing together to make these significant gains.”

UAW members will be briefed first about their contract gains by the bargaining team and UAW Region 8 International Representatives as well as UAW Heavy Truck Department International Representative beginning Friday, July 2, with a ratification vote in the days ahead.

Negotiations have been underway since April, with the strike ending once after an earlier tentative agreement was reached but voted down.

