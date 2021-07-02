AMBER Alert issued for N.C. boy, could be headed to Danville

PERSON COUNTY, NC (WDBJ) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Newman in North Carolina due to an abduction.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office says Gabriel is Black, about 30 inches tall and 21 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last reported seen Thursday, July 1 wearing a black and white Nike outfit with shots with a black and white Nike logo.

Deputies say the suspect is Gregory Wendell Newman. He has a tattoo of a dollar sign over the right eye, love and hate tattooed over the left and right hand and a tattoo of the letter G on the right arm. Gregory was last seen wearing a white shirt with fire flames on it and light colored jeans with patches.

They were last reported seen traveling on N.C. Highway 57 northbound toward Danville, Virginia in a Black 2015 Volkswagen Passat North Carolina registration TDL8320.

No pictures have been released as of Thursday night.

Call 911 if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.