Brownfield sites in SWVA receive funding boosts

These sites are properties that are difficult to redevelop or reuse due to the presence of hazardous materials, pollution, or contaminants.
(WVIR)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Multiple localities throughout our hometowns were named as recipients of Brownfield restoration funding.

Governor Northam announced Friday that Pulaski County, Danville, Martinsville and Altavista would be among the group being awarded $1.5 million in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF).

Both Charlotte County and the town of Crewe were also included.

Locality                    VBAF Award

Danville                     $500,000

Martinsville               $399,000

Pulaski County          $260,600

Altavista                    $181,100

Charlotte County       $83,450

Crewe                        $74,600

Visit the Virginia Brownfield Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund website for more.

