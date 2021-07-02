Advertisement

Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies searching for fugitive

Rioseco is a felony fugitive wanted by law enforcement in the Charlotte/Mecklenburg area(s) of North Carolina for evasion, among other charges.(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -- The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active manhunt for a man wanted for multiple charges.

Deputies say 36-year-old Keane David Rioseco of Evington, VA is a felony fugitive wanted by law enforcement in the Charlotte and Mecklenburg areas of North Carolina for evading police, among other charges. The sheriff’s department says he is considered armed and dangerous, and that people should not attempt to approach him.

Rioseco is described as a white male, 6′2″ tall, and about 234 pounds. Rioseco has closely cropped brown hair and blue eyes.

Local law enforcement is encouraging anyone with any information regarding Rioseco’s whereabouts to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

