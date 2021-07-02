City of Lynchburg works to transform historic Riverside Park pool

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Pictures show a relic of what once sat in Riverside Park.

A pool that used to hold 500,000 gallons of water now holds dirt and other materials - remnants of the Civil Rights Era and a conflict over a segregated space.

“These pools were closed on July 4, 1961 because there were folks who wanted them to be integrated,” said Susannah Smith, project manager.

And so, the space has sat much like what it looks now for years.

But the city is working to change that, with progress underway.

“So we came in on a, kind of an emergency basis, had a contractor do some initial exploration and were able to get the pool where it’s draining and we think we got the structural issue resolved,” said Clay Simmons, Lynchburg Public Works deputy director.

That work is the precursor to next transforming the area.

There is a master plan in place for the area, which could turn it into an outdoor space.

“A possible outdoor performance space, but a place of peace and reconciliation. A place to learn more about civil rights in Lynchburg,” said Smith.

All of that as is part of an effort to not only revitalize the area, but acknowledge the history of the pool.

A steering committee will help provide input for the practical parts of the space somewhere down the road.

“Like a lot of the history in Lynchburg, it’s a story that needs to be told. We need to be able to say what happened. We need for our young people to know what happened,” said Sharon Brown, steering committee chairwoman.

Project leaders will also ask for citizen input before any final decisions are made.

