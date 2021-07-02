Danville Office of Economic Developments explains incentives for companies

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In June, Danville and Pittsylvania County announced two companies would be moving into the region.

Make Everything Plastics, creating 45 new jobs with a $6.4 million investment, and Walraven, bringing in 46 jobs with a $7.17 million investment.

Both are receiving incentives in grant funding that combine for more than $500 thousand.

“Most people think that once they are getting incentives, that is something that is paid on the front end, but typically that is made after they have met a particular performance agreement,” said the Danville Office of Economic Development Projects Manager, Kelvin Perry.

Perry says each deal is different, but protections are in place to prevent companies from taking advantage of incentive packages.

“We have a matrix we have to follow they have to provide us that have met that, and once that is verified, they will be entitled to receive the necessary grant,” said Perry.

Perry says incentive packages are all based on what companies are planning to bring to the area.

“In interviewing with companies or individuals that are looking to come to the area, we ask them these questions, how many jobs, what is the average salary range, how much of a capital investment are you trying to make,” said Perry.

Even as the Danville and Pittsylvania County region has worked to make the region attractive to companies, incentives are still needed to stay competitive with other cities and states.

“We have no idea what they are offering; we just have to put our best package forward, and hopefully we get from one list to a short list to where eventually they will make a decision on where they want to be,” said Perry.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.