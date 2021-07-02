Advertisement

Danville Police Bike Patrol to host “Pedal with Police”

Danville’s Bike Patrol unit hopes to connect with young bike riders with a new event next week.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police’s Bike Patrol unit hopes to connect with young bike riders with a new event next week.

They’ll be hosting Pedal with Police next Friday at the Community Market.

Police and youth will be going through obstacle courses and competing in bike races for prices.

Registration for the event starts June 9 at 10.

Pedal With Police
