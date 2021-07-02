Danville Police Bike Patrol to host “Pedal with Police”

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police’s Bike Patrol unit hopes to connect with young bike riders with a new event next week.

They’ll be hosting Pedal with Police next Friday at the Community Market.

Police and youth will be going through obstacle courses and competing in bike races for prices.

Registration for the event starts June 9 at 10.

