Early rain will give way to a beautiful weekend
- Heavy rain and storms through Friday morning
- Localized flooding possible
- Drier, cooler start to the holiday weekend
FRIDAY
Rain and embedded storms produced localized flooding Thursday ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Rain is expected to continue off and on this morning. Areas that saw rain previously may experience additional flooding until the front clears by midday Friday. By Friday afternoon, rain should be exiting with drier weather entering by the afternoon and evening. Skies gradually clear by Friday night with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. This should be ideal for Friday evening fireworks displays.
SATURDAY • SUNDAY
With the cold front to our east this weekend, more tranquil weather is expected along with much more tolerable humidity. Temperatures will remain cooler than average Saturday with highs in the 70s and low 80s.
By July 4th, we’ll see temperatures warm back into the mid 80s with slightly higher levels of humidity. Rain chances remain very low through the holiday weekend and into early next week.
NEXT WEEK
After a gorgeous holiday weekend, the weather turns hot again by early next week. Afternoon highs return to the low 90s with increasing humidity. Shower chances remain minimal for the start of the week but increase as the week goes on.
We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics, as Elsa may indeed become a player in the forecast late next week.