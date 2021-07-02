Early rain will give way to a beautiful weekend

Heavy rain and storms through Friday morning

Localized flooding possible

Drier, cooler start to the holiday weekend

FRIDAY

Rain and embedded storms produced localized flooding Thursday ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Rain is expected to continue off and on this morning. Areas that saw rain previously may experience additional flooding until the front clears by midday Friday. By Friday afternoon, rain should be exiting with drier weather entering by the afternoon and evening. Skies gradually clear by Friday night with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. This should be ideal for Friday evening fireworks displays.

Flooding near Squires on the Virginia Tech campus this afternoon due to torrential downpours. Photo: Brian Jones pic.twitter.com/3gH7MaMdGI — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) July 1, 2021

Heavy rain likely with localized flooding possible. (WDBJ7 Weather)

SATURDAY • SUNDAY

With the cold front to our east this weekend, more tranquil weather is expected along with much more tolerable humidity. Temperatures will remain cooler than average Saturday with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

By July 4th, we’ll see temperatures warm back into the mid 80s with slightly higher levels of humidity. Rain chances remain very low through the holiday weekend and into early next week.

Lower humidity is expected over the weekend. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

After a gorgeous holiday weekend, the weather turns hot again by early next week. Afternoon highs return to the low 90s with increasing humidity. Shower chances remain minimal for the start of the week but increase as the week goes on.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics, as Elsa may indeed become a player in the forecast late next week.