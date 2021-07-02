Advertisement

Early rain will give way to a beautiful weekend

Rain early this morning with cooler weather this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Heavy rain and storms through Friday morning
  • Localized flooding possible
  • Drier, cooler start to the holiday weekend

FRIDAY

Rain and embedded storms produced localized flooding Thursday ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Rain is expected to continue off and on this morning. Areas that saw rain previously may experience additional flooding until the front clears by midday Friday. By Friday afternoon, rain should be exiting with drier weather entering by the afternoon and evening. Skies gradually clear by Friday night with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. This should be ideal for Friday evening fireworks displays.

Heavy rain likely with localized flooding possible.
Heavy rain likely with localized flooding possible.(WDBJ7 Weather)

SATURDAY • SUNDAY

With the cold front to our east this weekend, more tranquil weather is expected along with much more tolerable humidity. Temperatures will remain cooler than average Saturday with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

By July 4th, we’ll see temperatures warm back into the mid 80s with slightly higher levels of humidity. Rain chances remain very low through the holiday weekend and into early next week.

Lower humidity is expected over the weekend.
Lower humidity is expected over the weekend.(WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

After a gorgeous holiday weekend, the weather turns hot again by early next week. Afternoon highs return to the low 90s with increasing humidity. Shower chances remain minimal for the start of the week but increase as the week goes on.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics, as Elsa may indeed become a player in the forecast late next week.

Most Read

Salem Fair Shooting
“It was a stampede of humans.” Fair-goers and vendors describe what they saw after Salem Fair shooting
AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
Two shot at Salem Fair on opening night; juvenile suspect in custody
Handcuffs graphic
Teen fair shooting suspect charged with malicious wounding
AIR7: Salem Fair Preps
Salem Fair to remain open, with increased safety measures, in wake of shooting
A Flash Flood Watch continues into early Friday morning for an increased flood potential.
Flash Flood Watch in effect through early Friday

Latest News

We'll see scattered rain early followed by increasing sunshine.
Friday, July 2, Morning FastCast
A Flash Flood Watch continues into early Friday morning for an increased flood potential.
Flash Flood Watch in effect through early Friday
Afternoon showers ands storms will develop some of which may be on the strong to severe side.
Thursday, July 1, Morning FastCast
We could see some strong storms move through the area on Thursday.
Active weather returns to end the week