Effort paused to change method of choosing school boards

Supporters of elected school boards pushed for a referendum in the city of Roanoke.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Roanoke City Council candidate is putting his effort on hold for a November ballot referendum that would let members of the public decide how they want school board members to be selected.

Roanoke City Council currently appoints School Board members, but some in the community want that to change.

“I believe in an elected school board, but first, we need to get it on the ballot. Sadly, I do not see that happening this November,” says Luke Priddy.

In April, Priddy says, petitions were approved for circulation in the City of Roanoke for a November referendum to change the selection of school board members from appointment by the governing body to direct election by the voters. In May, alternate electronic petitions were approved to collect signatures online, and in June, he launched “Roanoke Votes” with parents, teachers, and community leaders to engage the public in discussions about why he feels it is necessary to let the voters decide how the School Board is selected: appointed or elected.

With 2,000 signatures in hand as of July 2, he says, “I recognize that I will not have enough by the deadline to place this question on the ballot this November.”

More than 6,500 registered voters in the City of Roanoke would have been required to sign the petition by July 14, according to Priddy, who says his volunteers were not able to get signatures from about the same number of Democrats who voted in the June primary. He also says a method to collect petition signatures electronically was limited to the duration of the COVID-related State of Emergency, which expired June 30, plus he was not able to reduce the number of required signatures.

Priddy says he hopes Roanoke City Council “will be encouraged to forgo closed-door discussions and instead deliberate publicly on applicants. But ultimately, that is up to them to decide.”

He points out that Thursday, three School Board members began their terms of service, and hopes members of the public will place their faith in those board members to “effectively govern and to engage with them positively and professionally throughout their tenure. Appointed or elected, each of them have made sacrifices and are dedicated to serving the people of Roanoke.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

