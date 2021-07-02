Advertisement

‘Four on the 4th’ race to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs Sunday

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re hoping to burn some calories before your big 4th of July cookout, look no further than Roanoke’s 10th annual Four on the 4th race.

Runners participating in the four-mile run can pick up their race packets at Fleet Feet Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., ahead of Sunday’s race.

“It’s fun, a lot of families come out, a lot of people have family in town, everyone comes together and does the race together, so it’s a big 4th of July tradition,” said Casey Lewis with Fleet Feet.

The run benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

Last year’s race raised $30,000 to help fund summer programs at the club.

“With $30,000, we’re able to provide full scholarships for up to 60 students this summer, so that is a tremendous lift for this community to help support those kids who need us most,” said Michelle Davis, the CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

Registration is still open and costs $35. There is also a free Fun Run for kids.

All of the action gets underway on Sunday at 8 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Plaza in Downtown Roanoke.

For more info, or to register, click here.

