Man shot in northwest Roanoke; no arrests made

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one has been arrested in connection with a shooting Friday in northwest Roanoke.

Police were called about 1 p.m. July 2 about a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Mountain Road NW.

Officers found a man with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound; he was taken to a hospital.

Police say details about what led to the shooting are limited.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

