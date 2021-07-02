Advertisement

Man shot in northwest Roanoke; no arrests made

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one has been arrested in connection with a shooting Friday in northwest Roanoke.

Police were called about 1 p.m. July 2 about a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Mountain Road NW.

Officers found a man with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound; he was taken to a hospital.

Police say details about what led to the shooting are limited.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

