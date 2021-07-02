Advertisement

Man shot Thursday in Roanoke dies; shooter still sought

Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man shot Thursday in Roanoke has died in a hospital.

Brandon Hensley, 21 of Roanoke, was found by police with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue. He was found outside a home.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
Shooting on Mountain Road in Roanoke
Man shot in northwest Roanoke; no arrests made
Rocky Mount man killed in crash
People ran out of the Salem Fair Wednesday night as a gun was fired.
Salem Fair shooting witnesses share their frightening experiences

Latest News

Buchanan Community Carnival Back For 2021
Buchanan Community Carnival Back For 2021
Courtesy Bland County Sheriff's Office
Woman missing out of Bland County
Buchanan Community Carnival returns
WDBJ
How to make pasta salad skewers
Hot Dogs July 2 2021
How to make a ‘Tourist Dog’