Advertisement

New law offers registration options for riders with communications impairments

Now, drivers can also indicate whether someone who regularly rides with them has communications...
Now, drivers can also indicate whether someone who regularly rides with them has communications impairments.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several new laws went into effect this week - including one that could affect Virginians with autism.

One bill expansion is meant to improve interactions between police officers and Virginians with communications impairments.

Previously, drivers could indicate on their registration whether they had a disability.

Now, drivers can also indicate whether someone who regularly rides with them has communications impairments.

The head of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, Dana Schrad, said legislation like this informs training meant to improve interactions with the community.

“This will continue to be a training, policy, and supervision issue for our law enforcement agencies to make sure that they are addressing all members of our community with a level of sensitivity and respect that everyone in Virginia does deserve,” she said.

Schrad said you can make the change to your registration through the D-M-V.

She recommends everyone familiarize themselves with this new law and others now in effect.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
Shooting on Mountain Road in Roanoke
Man shot in northwest Roanoke; no arrests made
Rocky Mount man killed in crash
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Man shot Thursday in Roanoke dies; shooter still sought
People ran out of the Salem Fair Wednesday night as a gun was fired.
Salem Fair shooting witnesses share their frightening experiences

Latest News

Buchanan Community Carnival Back For 2021
Buchanan Community Carnival Back For 2021
Courtesy Bland County Sheriff's Office
Woman missing out of Bland County
Buchanan Community Carnival returns
WDBJ
How to make pasta salad skewers
Hot Dogs July 2 2021
How to make a ‘Tourist Dog’