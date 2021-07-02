Advertisement

New PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave on planes

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is enlisting children to help remind adults how to behave during flights.

A new public service announcement features kids speaking out against unruly and violent incidents onboard airplanes.

The agency also shared a meme this week reminding people they could spend $35,000 on a new truck or pay that in a fine for being out-of-control on a plane.

The FAA has received more than 3,200 reports of unruly passengers so far this year.

It says more than 2,400 incidents involved conflicts over wearing a mask.

