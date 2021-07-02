Advertisement

Roanoke to set off fireworks Saturday night

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fireworks are setting off in Roanoke Saturday, July 3rd, at 9 p.m.

The city is holding their fireworks show on the 3rd instead of the 4th to give emergency personnel and public safety officers the holiday off. Roanoke Parks and Recreation won’t be holding a centralized event this year and there is no shuttle service to the fireworks, since the pandemic got in the way of planning efforts months ago. However, you can still set up at the Rivers Edge Sports Complex to watch the fireworks go off.

“The show is going to be 150 feet up in the air, so as long you’re looking towards Rivers Edge, you should be able to see the show, so you don’t have to be in the park to see it. You can see it from Towers [Plaza], you can see it from businesses in the Crystal Spring neighborhood,” Stephanie Long, Marketing Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation, said.

You can find out more about parking and road closures here.

