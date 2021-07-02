Rocky Mount man killed in crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rocky Mount man has been identified as the victim of a crash last weekend.

Virginia State Police say Christopher X. Witcher, 29, died in the crash that happened just before midnight June 26.

Police say he was on Sontag Road in Franklin County, one mile east of Route 718, in a Chrysler 200. He crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a fence and a tree, according to police.

He had not been wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.