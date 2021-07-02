Advertisement

Rocky Mount man killed in crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rocky Mount man has been identified as the victim of a crash last weekend.

Virginia State Police say Christopher X. Witcher, 29, died in the crash that happened just before midnight June 26.

Police say he was on Sontag Road in Franklin County, one mile east of Route 718, in a Chrysler 200. He crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, hitting a fence and a tree, according to police.

He had not been wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
Shooting on Mountain Road in Roanoke
Man shot in northwest Roanoke; no arrests made
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Man shot Thursday in Roanoke dies; shooter still sought
People ran out of the Salem Fair Wednesday night as a gun was fired.
Salem Fair shooting witnesses share their frightening experiences

Latest News

Electric Road VDOT Project
This concept image, provided by VDOT, shows what the 220/Electric Road intersection will look...
220/Electric Road changes move ahead, as VDOT seeks feedback
Road reopens after crash on US-460E in Giles County
Courtesy VDOT
CLEARED: Crash causes delays Monday on I-81S in Roanoke Co.