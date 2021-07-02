Skill games shut down, as business owners press lawsuits

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the One Stop Market on Williamson Road, and other convenience stores in the Roanoke Valley, skill games are still in place.

But the businesses have pulled the plug on the machines and posted signs saying they are out of order.

A state ban on the devices took effect on July first.

Business owners have filed two lawsuits in Emporia and Virginia Beach.

And they have requested a temporary injunction that would allow them to continue operating the machines, but so far a judge has not said they can stay.

