Smith Mountain Lake officials prepare for busy July 4th weekend on the water

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This holiday weekend means a busy time at the lake! But with crowds, comes congestion and safety concerns. Officials want you to stay cautious and aware of your surroundings.

After a year unlike any other, people are ready to get back out and celebrate July 4th on the water.

“Expecting very, very high volumes, very high traffic volumes, I think everybody has been waiting for this holiday, and it falls on a weekend,” Todd Ohlerich, Chief of the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department, said.

Ohlerich said this boating season has been busier than most. He expects the lake to be crowded all weekend long, especially at night during the fireworks.

“Do a little pre-check on your boat before you go out, make sure that your navigation lights all are working, that you have some type of flashlight you can use in case a light goes out, make sure you are aware of where you’re going,” he said.

The marine volunteer fire department will have multiple boats on the water during the fireworks.

Sea Tow, a boat towing service, is also prepping for the big holiday weekend.

“We’re a little bit concerned with the area of fireworks, a congested area, a small area so we’re keeping an eye on that,” Brad Albert, a Sea Tow Captain, said.

Sea Tow hopes people will mind the markers and shoal buoys and will use their loaner life jackets if needed.

“We love to see people having fun, we love the activity, we love to see people being safe, and that’s the name of the game,” Albert said.

Sea Tow and the Fire Department wants you to remember to maintain safe speeds, wear your life jackets, and have a sober captain. Sea Tow will even be passing out root beer to encourage safe drinking habits.

The fireworks show will be at Mitchell’s Point Marina on July 2nd and July 4th.

