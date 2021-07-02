Virginia airports get money for master plans and development

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Airport in Dublin is one of several Virginia airports sharing $2,168,854 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvements.

“We are glad to see these federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan being put to good use,” said US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (D-VA). “This funding will enable the Commonwealth’s airports to continue supporting travelers and encourage economic opportunities for the surrounding regions.”

This funding was awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The legislation included significant funding to help Virginia’s airports continue delivering supplies to the Commonwealth.

A breakdown of the funding is below:

New River Valley Airport in Dublin will receive a grant of $500,000 to update the airport’s master plan and airport layout plan to help better address issues and goals for future development.

Franklin Regional Airport will receive a grant of $200,000 to repair 4,000 feet of various taxiway surfaces, 28,000 square yards of the existing apron surface, and 2,900 feet of the existing North Taxiway surface to extend the pavement’s useful life.

Leesburg Executive Airport will receive a grant of $166,666 to restore 46,000 square yards of the existing south terminal apron.

Dinwiddie County Airport and Industrial Authority in Petersburg will receive a grant of $300,000 to update the airport’s master plan and airport layout plan to help better address issues and goals for future development.

Hanover County Municipal Airport in Ashland will receive a grant of $388,888 to restore 5,402 feet of an existing runway.

Lee County Airport in Jonesville will receive a grant of $613,300 to restore 5,003 feet of runway and 6,440 feet of the existing parallel and connector taxiways.

