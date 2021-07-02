Advertisement

WDBJ7-sponsored fireworks to launch in Lynchburg Friday night

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you’re looking for fireworks Friday night, WDBJ7 is sponsoring one show.

Friday at 9:15 p.m. fireworks will launch along the James River.

Downtown Lynchburg Association is putting on that show.

They’re hoping a good turnout Friday will lead to future events.

“I think our hope would be this becomes a tradition and something that we’re able to carry on for sure. It’s something we’ve been asked about for many years and so if we see there’s lots of people and they enjoy it, we’d love to continue it into the future,” said Ashley Kershner, Downtown Lynchburg Association executive director.

A number of places along Riverfront Park and the Bluffwalk will have great viewing areas.

