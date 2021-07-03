Advertisement

Buchanan Community Carnival returns

The money raised at the event helps cover costs for emergency services and other town expenses. And it gives families and friends the chance to reunite.
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buchanan Community Carnival is back bringing smiles to the town.

“It just really is an exciting time for the community,” Harry Gleason with the town’s Community Development said.

Crowds lined up for food and rides Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel last year.

“People were down here at 4 o’clock this evening waiting to get some of the food that is served by our volunteers,” Gleason said.

Dozens of volunteers serve up food for visitors. Many like Pat Sbotwell have worked back in the kitchen plating hamburgers for years.

“It’s good to be back again. And we sweat a lot, we work hard but we love getting together and we laugh and have a good time. And make good cheeseburgers and hamburgers,” Sbotwell said.

Many of the volunteers grew up with the carnival and said they’re happy to give back.

“We didn’t always work here, but we did have fun here, as you can tell we still are,” Sbotwell said.

The money raised at the event helps cover costs for emergency services and other town expenses. And it gives families and friends the chance to reunite.

“It’s very much a homecoming for people throughout the community. People wait all year to come to this activity. They will come from states away to come back and see family and friends,” Gleason said.

The festival runs until Saturday, July 10. The Carnival will be closed Sunday, July 4. The town will host its fireworks show and parade on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
Shooting on Mountain Road in Roanoke
Man shot in northwest Roanoke; no arrests made
Rocky Mount man killed in crash
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Man shot Thursday in Roanoke dies; shooter still sought
People ran out of the Salem Fair Wednesday night as a gun was fired.
Salem Fair shooting witnesses share their frightening experiences

Latest News

Four on the 4th takes place on Sunday, July 4, at 8 am.
‘Four on the 4th’ race to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs Sunday
Pedal With Police
Danville Police Bike Patrol to host “Pedal with Police”
A Rockbridge pitcher winds up at the Cal Ripkin 12/60 Tournament in Lexington, Va.
Rockbridge County hosts Cal Ripken Tournament
Pedal With Police
Pedal With Police