Buchanan Community Carnival returns

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buchanan Community Carnival is back bringing smiles to the town.

“It just really is an exciting time for the community,” Harry Gleason with the town’s Community Development said.

Crowds lined up for food and rides Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel last year.

“People were down here at 4 o’clock this evening waiting to get some of the food that is served by our volunteers,” Gleason said.

Dozens of volunteers serve up food for visitors. Many like Pat Sbotwell have worked back in the kitchen plating hamburgers for years.

“It’s good to be back again. And we sweat a lot, we work hard but we love getting together and we laugh and have a good time. And make good cheeseburgers and hamburgers,” Sbotwell said.

Many of the volunteers grew up with the carnival and said they’re happy to give back.

“We didn’t always work here, but we did have fun here, as you can tell we still are,” Sbotwell said.

The money raised at the event helps cover costs for emergency services and other town expenses. And it gives families and friends the chance to reunite.

“It’s very much a homecoming for people throughout the community. People wait all year to come to this activity. They will come from states away to come back and see family and friends,” Gleason said.

The festival runs until Saturday, July 10. The Carnival will be closed Sunday, July 4. The town will host its fireworks show and parade on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.