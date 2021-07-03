Advertisement

Campbell County fugitive arrested

Authorities expressed their gratitude to the public for their help with this case.
Rioseco is a felony fugitive wanted by law enforcement in the Charlotte/Mecklenburg area(s) of...
Rioseco is a felony fugitive wanted by law enforcement in the Charlotte/Mecklenburg area(s) of North Carolina for evasion, among other charges.(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Keane David Rioseco was arrested Saturday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities expressed their gratitude to the public for their help with this case.

Rioseco was considered armed and dangerous and was wanted in the Charlotte and Mecklenburg areas of North Carolina for evading police, among other charges.

