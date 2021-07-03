Campbell County fugitive arrested
Authorities expressed their gratitude to the public for their help with this case.
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Keane David Rioseco was arrested Saturday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities expressed their gratitude to the public for their help with this case.
Rioseco was considered armed and dangerous and was wanted in the Charlotte and Mecklenburg areas of North Carolina for evading police, among other charges.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.