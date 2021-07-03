Campbell County fugitive arrested

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Keane David Rioseco was arrested Saturday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities expressed their gratitude to the public for their help with this case.

Rioseco was considered armed and dangerous and was wanted in the Charlotte and Mecklenburg areas of North Carolina for evading police, among other charges.

