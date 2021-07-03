COVID percent positivity holds steady at 1.8% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 680,904 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, July 3, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 160 from the 680,744 reported Friday, a smaller increase than the 180 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,089,128 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from the 9,072,494 doses reported Thursday. 59.1% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 50.9% fully vaccinated. 71.3% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 61.9% are fully vaccinated. New vaccination statistics for Saturday have not yet been released.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7,722,697 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 1.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there have been 11,423 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, the same number as Friday.

260 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 247 reported Friday. 57,264 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth. New hospitalization statistics for Saturday have not yet been released.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.