How to make pasta salad skewers

Pasta Salad Skewers:

-Cherry or grape tomatoes

-Mozzarella cheese

-Frozen cheese tortellini

-One sweet red pepper

-Greek olives

-Fresh Basil (optional)

-Balsamic or Italian Salad Dressing

-6 inch wooden skewers

-1 star shaped veggie cutter

Steps:

1. Cook tortellini according to package instructions. Allow to cool.

2. Cut mozzarella into star shapes using the veggie cutter.

3. Make skewers with a combination of all of the above according to your tastes.

4. Drizzle with salad dressing and enjoy!

Tip: You can make these ahead and put them in the refrigerator. Wait until you’re ready to serve before drizzling with salad dressing.

