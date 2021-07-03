Advertisement

How to make pasta salad skewers

Enjoy some summer delights!
By WDBJ
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pasta Salad Skewers:

-Cherry or grape tomatoes

-Mozzarella cheese

-Frozen cheese tortellini

-One sweet red pepper

-Greek olives

-Fresh Basil  (optional)

-Balsamic or Italian Salad Dressing

-6 inch wooden skewers

-1 star shaped veggie cutter

Steps:

1. Cook tortellini according to package instructions.  Allow to cool.

2. Cut mozzarella into star shapes using the veggie cutter.

3. Make skewers with a combination of all of the above according to your tastes.

4. Drizzle with salad dressing and enjoy!

Tip: You can make these ahead and put them in the refrigerator.  Wait until you’re ready to serve before drizzling with salad dressing.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
Shooting on Mountain Road in Roanoke
Man shot in northwest Roanoke; no arrests made
Rocky Mount man killed in crash
Scene of a shooting on Panorama Avenue in Roanoke
Man shot Thursday in Roanoke dies; shooter still sought
People ran out of the Salem Fair Wednesday night as a gun was fired.
Salem Fair shooting witnesses share their frightening experiences

Latest News

Buchanan Community Carnival Back For 2021
Buchanan Community Carnival Back For 2021
Courtesy Bland County Sheriff's Office
Woman missing out of Bland County
Buchanan Community Carnival returns
Hot Dogs July 2 2021
How to make a ‘Tourist Dog’