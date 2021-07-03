How to make pasta salad skewers
Enjoy some summer delights!
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Pasta Salad Skewers:
-Cherry or grape tomatoes
-Mozzarella cheese
-Frozen cheese tortellini
-One sweet red pepper
-Greek olives
-Fresh Basil (optional)
-Balsamic or Italian Salad Dressing
-6 inch wooden skewers
-1 star shaped veggie cutter
Steps:
1. Cook tortellini according to package instructions. Allow to cool.
2. Cut mozzarella into star shapes using the veggie cutter.
3. Make skewers with a combination of all of the above according to your tastes.
4. Drizzle with salad dressing and enjoy!
Tip: You can make these ahead and put them in the refrigerator. Wait until you’re ready to serve before drizzling with salad dressing.
