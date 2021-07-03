Advertisement

Jogger missing out of Patrick County

Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bruce Rubin, 61, was reported missing from the property of Primland Resort on Friday after jogging during his stay as a resort guest.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Rubin went jogging at around 11 a.m. and was reported missing later that evening.

He is approximately 5-feet-9 inches and weighs 200 pounds. He is potentially wearing a t-shirt, shorts and running shoes.

Anyone with helpful information can contact 276-694-3161.

