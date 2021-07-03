Local blue grass band ‘Gate 10’ helps kick off Christiansburg’s 4th of July Celebration

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg brought in the 4th of July early this year kicking of the holiday with a little blue grass.

An up and coming blue grass group called ‘Gate 10’ kicked off the festivities on Main Street.

Each band member started playing when they were young and say they all just came together.

Including 11-year-old Eric Handy who plays the dobro.

Handy says his older brother and band mates encouraged him to play with them.

Gate 10 says it feels great to be playing in front of larger audiences again.

“It really, really felt good. It felt good to play for everybody again,” said Eric Handy the youngest member of Gate 10.

“It’s really nice to be able to play for people again that’s one of the reasons I play music is to entertain people and I just know he makes a lot of people really happy to hear music,” said Ethan Handy the band’s banjo and guitar player.

If you missed the band playing on Saturday, you can catch them again during the New River Valley Fair in Dublin, VA and the Chautauqua Festival in Wytheville, VA later this month.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.