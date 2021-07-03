Plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend

Lower humidity today

Temperatures and humidity rise a bit for the 4th

Watching Elsa in the Caribbean

With the cold front to our east this weekend, more tranquil weather is expected along with much more tolerable humidity, at least for today. Temperatures will remain cooler than average with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will also remain pleasantly cooler, dropping to the 50s.

By July 4th, we’ll see temperatures warm back into the mid and upper 80s with slightly higher levels of humidity. Rain chances remain very low through the holiday weekend and into early next week.

Breezy and cooler this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY - TUESDAY

After a gorgeous holiday weekend, the weather turns hot again by early next week. Afternoon highs return to the low 90s with increasing humidity. Shower chances remain minimal for the start of the week but increase as the week goes on.

3 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY

The second half of the week remains influenced by an approaching cold front along with potential tropical moisture from Elsa. The current forecast has Elsa making landfall along Florida’s west coast by midweek, then moving northward into the MidAtlantic Thursday and Friday which would bring a higher chance of rainfall late in the week.

Hurricane Elsa Forecast Track (WDBJ Weather)

We will know more as the system approaches the United States early in the week. Those headed to the East coast beaches will certainly want to pay attention to the forecast.