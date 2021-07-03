Plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend
High pressure keeps fair weather in place for the next few days
- Lower humidity today
- Temperatures and humidity rise a bit for the 4th
- Watching Elsa in the Caribbean
With the cold front to our east this weekend, more tranquil weather is expected along with much more tolerable humidity, at least for today. Temperatures will remain cooler than average with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will also remain pleasantly cooler, dropping to the 50s.
By July 4th, we’ll see temperatures warm back into the mid and upper 80s with slightly higher levels of humidity. Rain chances remain very low through the holiday weekend and into early next week.
MONDAY - TUESDAY
After a gorgeous holiday weekend, the weather turns hot again by early next week. Afternoon highs return to the low 90s with increasing humidity. Shower chances remain minimal for the start of the week but increase as the week goes on.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY
The second half of the week remains influenced by an approaching cold front along with potential tropical moisture from Elsa. The current forecast has Elsa making landfall along Florida’s west coast by midweek, then moving northward into the MidAtlantic Thursday and Friday which would bring a higher chance of rainfall late in the week.
We will know more as the system approaches the United States early in the week. Those headed to the East coast beaches will certainly want to pay attention to the forecast.