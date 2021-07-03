Advertisement

Police search for suspects after Lynchburg drive-by shooting

(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A car and home near 2nd and Pollard Streets were shot Friday afternoon, according to Lynchburg Police.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Park Avenue for a report of a car that was hit more than once.

It was determined that a man was driving and watched one of the suspects, a black man with a bandana covering his face, show a gun, according to Lynchburg Police.

Three other suspects matching the same description were seen in the vehicle, but only one gun was noticed.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray or tan 4-door sedan.

As the victim kept driving, at least one suspect fired and hit the vehicle before continuing to drive on 5th Street traveling north.

A vacant home was found in the area also hit by shots.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can contact 434-455-6065 or use the Neighbors portal to share footage.

