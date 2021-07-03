Advertisement

Roanoke County selected as one of ‘healthiest communities’

The rankings result from nearly 3,000 counties and county-equivalents on 84 metrics within 10 categories.
(Roanoke County/Facebook)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Aetna Foundation, along with US News & World Report and CVS Health, has named Roanoke County as one of its Healthiest Communities for 2021.

The list is compiled as an interactive destination for consumers and policymakers that is backed by in-depth research, analysis and news.

Roanoke County sits at #196 out of the top 500 Urban, High Peforming communites with 71 as an overall score for the study. The number ranks 18 points higher than the average for Virginia communities, and 11 points higher than United States averages.

Overall health of the population, equity, education, economy and housing stand out as Roanoke County’s study highlights.

Learn more about the ranks.

