Search commences for kayaker missing on New River

The area near the Radford Army Ammunition Plant should be avoided.
By Eddie Callahan and Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Special Operations Team is assisting in a search for a missing kayaker on the New River.

Emergency responders say the area near the Radford Army Ammunition Plant should be avoided.

A Montgomery County Mobile Command Unit is stationed at the boat ramp under the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge.

“They were fishing behind the group, located near the Arsenal Falls, approximately a mile downstream from the Peppers Ferry Boat Landing,” ,” said Sgt. John Koloda a Conservation Police Officer with the Virginia Department of Conservation.

A high volume of search boats and searchers were utilized.

“We’ve used lots of different methods, trying to locate this individual from Virginia State Police had their helicopter out here we’ve been using sonar different tactics, trying to, trying to find this subject,” said Sgt. Koloda.

Virginia Wildlife Resources says a group of kayakers were out on a float and lost a friend who was fishing behind them as they floated down the river. The wife of the man then called 911.

Crews were alerted at around 10:30 a.m. that the kayaker was missing.

“As the sun goes down. It comes a little trickier for us to remain out on the water,” said Sgt. Koloda.

As a safety precaution, rescue team say they will pause search efforts overnight.

Emergency crews say if you do plan to kayak in the river there are a few things to keep in mind.

“Life jackets are the best thing for as far as the safety tip for kayaking on the river or any kind of activity on the river,” said Tyler Hall the interim Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator.

“If you see anything out of the ordinary or suspicious or if you’re floating the river and you see somebody, then please call the sheriff’s office, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and let us know,” said Sgt. Koloda.

