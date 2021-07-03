Woman missing out of Bland County

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Wanda Collins.

She was last seen leaving her home on Friday in a 2011 gray Nissan Murano.

Collins’ hair is now white. The photo shown is from 2019.

Anyone with helpful information can contact 911 or 276-688-4311.

