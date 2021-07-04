Bedford woman dead following shooting Saturday night

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to Bedford Police, the gun was fired while children were in the vehicle and the car was in traffic not far from hundreds of people in the Burks Hill Road vicinity.

EARLIER STORY: A 36-year-old woman in a car was found in the 900 block of Burks Hill Road Saturday night with a gunshot wound.

Bedford Police say they responded at around 10:00 p.m. and determined that the injury was caused by a male suspect in the passenger seat.

Jessica Ryan Moore was taken to the hospital where she later died from the injuries.

Daniel Joseph Norwood, 34 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and involuntary manslaughter in connection the case.

