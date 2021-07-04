COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia, percent positivity ticks upward

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 681,072 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, July 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 168 from the 680,904 reported Friday, a larger increase than the 160 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,107,161 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from the 9,089,128 doses reported Friday. 59.2% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 51.1% fully vaccinated. 71.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 62% are fully vaccinated. Updated vaccination statistics for Sunday have not yet been released.

7,729,451 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 1.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from 1.8% on Saturday.

As of Sunday, there have been 11,427 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,423 on Saturday.

227 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 260 reported Saturday. 57,275 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

