Summer heat ramps up this week

Highs back in the 90s with late week rain possible
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Quiet, summer evening
  • Temperatures and humidity rise this week
  • Late week tropical rain possible

THIS EVENING

After a beautiful summer day, the fair weather continues this evening with no concerns for any firework shows. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening with lows in the 50s and 60s overnight.

No issues for fireworks tonight with fair weather likely.
No issues for fireworks tonight with fair weather likely.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

After a gorgeous holiday weekend, the weather turns hot again by early in the week. Afternoon highs return to the low 90s with increasing humidity. Rain chances will remain limited to the higher elevations with most dry and sunny. A slightly higher rain chance is possible by Wednesday afternoon.

Humidity returns to the region for the week ahead.
Humidity returns to the region for the week ahead.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The second half of the week remains influenced by an approaching cold front along with potential tropical moisture from Elsa. The current forecast has Elsa making landfall along Florida’s west coast by midweek, then moving northward into the Mid-Atlantic Thursday and Friday which would bring a higher chance of rainfall late in the week.

Most models have favored a more southerly path away from our area with Elsa passing to our east. Still, the combination of additional tropical moisture and a nearby front should increase our afternoon storm chances during this period. Winds are not likely to be an issue other than in stronger storms.

A nearby front and tropical moisture from Elsa will lead to better storm chances late in the...
A nearby front and tropical moisture from Elsa will lead to better storm chances late in the week.(WDBJ Weather)

We will know more as the system approaches the United States early in the week. Those headed to the East Coast beaches will certainly want to pay attention to the forecast.

