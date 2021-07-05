Advertisement

ABC to stop selling low-alcohol beverages

ABC stores will stop selling drinks with an alcohol content below 7.5%.
ABC stores will stop selling drinks with an alcohol content below 7.5%.(ABC)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - ABC recently announced they’d stop selling any beverages with less than 7.5 percent alcohol content on January 1.

Stores are now starting to phase the drinks out. Instead, consumers can find those drinks in grocery and convenience stores.

An ABC representative says it won’t be a drastic change, but customers should know what to expect.

“There are times when products are deemed appropriate for grocery stores, based on their ingredients, whether they’re malt beverage based or wine based. In this instance, they’re spirits based, however they are a lower alcohol by volume,” said Eddie Wirt, ABC Chief Communications and Research Officer. “Historically, ABC has sold products that are at higher proof-points.”

There is one catch to the rule, though. Wirt says ABC will sell the low-alcohol beverages if they’re produced by a Virginia distiller.

Wirt says customers won’t see much of a change because ABC is working to replace the drinks that will be leaving the shelves.

“While we remove about 14 products from our shelves, we’ll replace them with similar products that are above that proof point,” said Wirt.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Missing New River kayaker found dead
Daniel Norwood mugshot
Bedford woman dead, man arrested after shooting Saturday night
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Jogger missing out of Patrick County
Fireworks
2021 fireworks and Independence Day celebrations
The missing kayaker has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace.
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls

Latest News

With the Fourth of July holiday, the summer travel season is hitting its stride. And more...
Summer travel rebounds as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates lay groundwork for fall campaign
Elsa's rainfall will be less than .50" locally with the highest totals along the coast.
Monday, July 5 - Evening Forecast
One dead following Campbell County crash
Virginia State Police say Fourth of July weekend has been busy
Virginia State Police encourages people to take things slow as Fourth of July weekend ends