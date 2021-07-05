Advertisement

Missing motorcyclist found safe

Greg Leonard was last seen early Monday in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.
Greg Leonard was last seen early Monday in the 3700 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.(Roanoke Co. Police Dept.)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Motorcyclist Greg Leonard has been found safe in Bristol, according to Roanoke County Police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are searching for a Bristol man last reported seen driving a motorcycle in Roanoke County early Monday.

The Roanoke County Police Department said it was notified Monday, July 5, of a missing person/overdue motorist, identified as Gregory “Greg” Allen Leonard.

Leonard was seen driving his black Honda motorcycle, with Virginia tag W67215, in the 3700 block of West Main Street near Virginia State Police Headquarters in Roanoke County. He was spotted between 12 and 12:15 a.m.

Pictured is Greg Leonard's black Honda motorcycle with Virginia tag W67215.
Pictured is Greg Leonard's black Honda motorcycle with Virginia tag W67215.(Roanoke Co. Police Dept.)

Police say Leonard was heading west toward Christiansburg with a friend on a separate motorcycle. When the friend neared the Route 460/I-81 interchange in Christiansburg, he told authorities he noticed Leonard was no longer behind him. The friend was not able to locate Leonard and called the Roanoke County Police Department.

Members of the RCPD, VSP and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have searched for Leonard with no success. Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact the RCPD at 540-562-3265.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Missing New River kayaker found dead
Daniel Norwood mugshot
Bedford woman dead, man arrested after shooting Saturday night
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Jogger missing out of Patrick County
Fireworks
2021 fireworks and Independence Day celebrations
The missing kayaker has been identified as 56-year-old Charles Wallace.
Two-day search for missing kayaker ends, body found near Arsenal Falls

Latest News

Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the...
Demolition widens search at condo site; death toll rises to 28
With the Fourth of July holiday, the summer travel season is hitting its stride. And more...
Summer travel rebounds as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates lay groundwork for fall campaign
Elsa's rainfall will be less than .50" locally with the highest totals along the coast.
Monday, July 5 - Evening Forecast
One dead following Campbell County crash