Candidates lay groundwork for fall campaign

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)(Associated Press)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Traditionally, the race for Governor shifts into high gear after Labor Day. But right now, the candidates are laying the groundwork for the fall campaign.

Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin are meeting supporters across the state, and making appearances on television.

But Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says organizing at the grass roots level is also critically important at this point in the campaign.

“Statewide, going from county to county, locality to locality, getting your volunteers already lined up and getting ready to go.,” Denton said. “So right now is very important in terms of the organization having that done before you get to the fall.”

Denton said the candidates are also focusing on fundraising now, and honing their message for the fall.

