Department of Wildlife Resources regulations change on collecting wild reptiles

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A long weekend brings families out to enjoy forests and fields, and along with that, some want to bring home a new friend.

But, as you might imagine, there are laws about that, and the regulations just changed.

“The old regulation stipulated that one human could own up to five of one reptile species,” explained Amanda Nicholson, the Wildlife Center of Virginia’s Vice President for Outreach and Education. “So they’ve closed that loophole for a number of high risk reptile species. You can’t have any of them anymore. For the lower risk, more prevalent species, you can technically still have one of each species.”

For example, box turtles.

“It’s pretty common that people want to pick them up and take them home,” Nicholson said.

Which has impact on the population that is going dangerously down, not to mention illegal animal trade.

“In recent years, there has been a big spike in people looking to traffic reptiles illegally,” according to Nicholson.

And it’s not just turtles.

“So it is covering a variety of reptile species that we have here in Virginia,” she said. “We use turtles a lot as kind of the poster children for this issue.”

But whatever the animal, the Wildlife Center recommends you just leave them alone.

“That’s where they belong,” Nicholson said. “They’re not here to be human pets, so we always want to enjoy them and leave them in the wild.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.