Earth distances itself from the Sun this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - We are into the dog days of summer. Here is what’s going on up in the sky the first full week of July.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 7 minutes of daylight. By Sunday July 11th, sunrise will move from 5:56 am to 6:01 am and sunset will move from 8:42 pm to 8:40 pm. This will bring us down to 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight and up to 9 hours and 21 minutes of darkness. On July 10th, the sun will rise at 6 am or later for the first time since May 19th.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Monday July 5th, 3:00 am 3 min 23° above NNW above NNE Tuesday July 6th, 2:14 am 2 min 22° above NNE above NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time New Moon July 9th, 9:17 pm First Quarter Moon July 17th, 6:11 am Full Moon July 23rd, 10:37 pm Third Quarter Moon July 31st, 9:18 am

July’s Full Moon

July’s full moon is commonly known as the Full Buck Moon, as new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads during this time period. Other names are the Full Thunder Moon, due to thunderstorms being the most common in July and the Full Hay Moon.

Earth at Aphelion

At 6 pm on Monday July 5th, the Earth will be at aphelion, its farthest position from the sun this year. The Earth will be approximately 94.5 million miles away from the Sun which is 1.67% greater than the average distance the Earth is from the Sun.

From Brisbane, Australia on Earth's aphelion in 2017. (NASA)

Other Interesting Events

On Thursday July 8th, the very old and thin crescent moon will be several finger widths to the left of Mercury. The pair will be sitting low in the east-northeastern horizon between 4:20 am and 5 am. The Moon can be viewed with Mercury with a single pair of binoculars at this time.

Thursday morning, the very thin moon will be near Mercury (Stellarium)

On Sunday July 11th, the very new and thin crescent moon will pass Venus and Mars. This can be viewed very low in the west-northwestern sky after sunset. The moon will be a palm’s width to the right of Venus and Mars. The trio will create a great photo opportunity before they set around 10 pm.

Sunday evening, the very thin moon will be near Mars and Venus (Stellarium)

