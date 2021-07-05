Grown Here at Home: Summer salad made with ingredients from Jamison’s Farm Market

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Summer is the time to keep things fresh and light. Here’s a simple salad you can whip up made with home-grown fruits and veggies and some ingredients you probably already have at home. The best part, it takes no time.

Several of the ingredients are from Jamison’s Farm Market in Roanoke County. At the market you’ll find local fruits and vegetables and many other products sourced from local farms. The best part about this salad is you can add as much or as little as you want. Make it to your liking.

Simple Summer Peach Salad

Salad:

Peaches ( Strawberries, blueberries, or citrus, would work well, too.)

Onion

Cucumbers

Goat Cheese, or any cheese you like.

Basil (Leave it out, or use cilantro or parsley.)

Dressing:

3 tablespoons - Olive Oil

2 tablespoons - Champagne, Sherry, Apple Cider or White Balsamic Vinegar

2 teaspoons - Honey

1/4 teaspoons - Salt

1/4 teaspoons - Pepper

(Feel free to add any extra seasonings you would like.)

Add all the fruits and vegetables to a bowl. In a separate bowl, add the dressing ingredients and mix them. Serve the salad and spoon on the dressing. You can eat this salad by itself or put it on top of a bed of salad greens or arugula. You can even add nuts for a little extra crunch. If you would rather use a store bought dressing, do it! Experiment with different ingredients and find the combination you like. You can’t go wrong with a recipe like this.

